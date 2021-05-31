36 Dead After Consuming Spurious Liquor in Aligarh; 12 Booked

The death toll from spurious liquor consumption in Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh climbed to 36 on Monday, 31 May, according to a PTI report.

Taking note of the incident, the authorities ordered a magisterial probe and suspended three excise officials.

The inquiry will be conducted by an additional district magistrate-rank officer, DM Chandra Bhushan Singh told reporters on Sunday, 30 May.

The administration is likely to invoke the stringent National Security Act (NSA) against those found guilty, he said.

What Happened?

On Friday, 28 March, at least 12 people died and 14 were sick in three villages in Uttar Pradesh’s Aligarh district, after allegedly having spurious liquor bought from two government-authorised alcohol shops.

Four people, including a vendor, manager, salesman and helper, were arrested in Karsua village.

Aligarh district excise officer, an excise inspector and a head constable were suspended immediately over the incident.

Discrepancy in Death Tally

Meanwhile, BJP MP from Aligarh, Satish Gautam, alleged that "many victims have been cremated without conducting a post-mortem examination”.

Till Sunday, the official figure according to district officials was 25, while Gautam said that the death toll was 35. “There is no question of hiding anything. A person who has been a victim of this tragedy will ultimately be on the official death list," Gautam added.

According to PTI, Lodha police station in-charge Abhay Kumar Sharma has also been suspended for dereliction of duty.

District Magistrate Chandra Bhushan Singh said a magisterial probe would reveal the exact death toll.

Joint Raids

The excise department and the police conducted a joint raid in the district’s Tappal block and arrested one person with a large stock of illicit liquor.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kalanidhi Naithani informed that the house of Monu Srichand in Nurpur village under the Tappal police station was raided and 243 pouches of illicit liquor have been seized and Srichand had been booked under the Excise Act.

Naithani informed that five people had been arrested so far, including Anil Chaudhary, the alleged kingpin of the spurious liquor racket.

A reward of Rs 50,000 each has been announced for the arrest of Anil Chaudhary’s associates Rishi Sharma and Vipin Yadav, Naithani added.

As many as 12 people have been booked in three different cases. Several raids were carried out in various parts of the district.

Mastermind Anil Chaudhary and Vipin Yadav Arrested

The mastermind behind the hooch tragedy have been arrested. The police had announced a reward of Rs 50,000 for their arrest.

Earlier, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that strict action should be taken against those selling spurious liquor.

Adityanath also demanded that properties of the accused should be seized and compensation should be given to the families by auctioning properties of the accused.

(With inputs from PTI)

