3540 Lucknow students set Guinness record for receiving first aid training

3450 Lucknow students set a Guinness World Record for receiving first aid training simultaneously. They achieved this feat during the ongoing India International Science Festival (IISF 2018) on Sunday. Science and Technology Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan on the occasion said, "We are very happy and proud today. We are able to achieve two world records with the help of children. One is to isolate DNA and secondly, 3,540 children have participated all together in first aid training. I would like to congratulate and thankful to the gunnies world record officials. I would like to congratulate all the students for their hard work." Earlier in the day, 550 students set a Guinness World Record for conducting DNA isolation experiment of banana simultaneously.