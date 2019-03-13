This 35-year-old man is cycling from Chennai to Germany to raise awareness about human trafficking

A 35-year-old man began his journey on cycle from Chennai to Germany to spread awareness about human trafficking in India and the rest of the world. After reaching Mumbai, in an interview, he said, "My name is Naresh and I am from Chennai. I started this journey called freedom seat on February 27 from Chennai and it took me 9 days to rech Mumbai and I have covered about 1,450 kms so far. This project is about giving freedom to people who does not have freedom, raising awareness about human trafficking and raising funds for the victims of human trafficking. 66 people have joined me yet.