At 35, Katrina still feels like '21-year-old'

Bollywood diva, Katrina Kaif ringed in her 35th birthday today. The 'Tiger Zinda Hai' diva, who is currently holidaying in England with her family, shared a birthday picture, with a funny caption that read, "My 21st birthday today . ok fine .Plus a few more years." The star who enjoys a massive fan following was also showered with love and wishes by her fans on social media. Despite receiving mixed reviews from critics for her acting prowess, Katrina has established herself in Bollywood and is one of India's highest-paid actresses.