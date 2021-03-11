At 35.2 degrees Celsius, Delhi records hottest day so far this year

New Delhi, Mar 11 (PTI) The national capital recorded a maximum temperature of 35.2 degrees Celsius on Thursday, six notches above normal and the highest so far this year, the India Meteorological Department said.

The minimum temperature settled at 17.2 degrees Celsius, three notches above normal.

Light rain, hail and gusty winds are likely towards the night, the IMD said.

The mercury is expected to settle around 35 degrees Celsius for the next three to four days, it said.

The air quality in the national capital was recorded in the 'poor' category. The 24-hour average air quality index (AQI) was 242, according to real-time data of the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

An AQI between 201 and 300 is considered 'poor', 301-400 'very poor' and 401-500 'severe', while an AQI above 500 falls in the 'severe plus' category. PTI GVS DIV DIV