322 projects of 12,413 km awarded under 'Bharatmala Pariyojana'

New Delhi [India], October 11 (ANI): A total of 322 projects with a length of 12,413 Km have been awarded under the 'Bharatmala Pariyojana' till August 2020, said the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways on Sunday.

It informed that 2,921 km has been constructed under the project till the same date.

In an official release, the Ministry said that it has taken up a detailed review of the national highways network and has given overall investment approval for the 'Bharatmala Pariyojana' Phase I Scheme for development of about 34,800 km, including 10,000 km residual NHDP stretches, at an estimated outlay of Rs 5,35,000 crores.

'Bharatmala Pariyojana' is an umbrella programme for the highways sector that focuses on optimising the efficiency of freight and passenger movement across the country by bridging critical infrastructure gaps through effective interventions like the development of economic corridors, inter corridors and feeder routes, National Corridor Efficiency Improvement, Border and International connectivity roads, Coastal and Port connectivity roads and greenfield expressways. (ANI)