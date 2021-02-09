31st State Thang-Ta Championship underway in Manipur

Imphal (Manipur) Feb 9 (ANI): The 31st edition of Manipur’s popular indigenous martial arts game ‘Thang-Ta’ is underway at Thang-Ta Shanglen, Yumnam Huidrom in Imphal West. The championship which began on 7th February is being organized by Huyel Langlon Thang-Ta Association, Manipur. A total of 759 contestants including 76 officials, 437 boys, 246 girls Thang-Ta players from 42 Thang-Ta institutes across the state including (institutes from Ukhrul and Jiribam), are competing in the championship. The game is played under various category including Phunaba Ama, Phunaba Anishuba, Thanglon and Khonglon-Khutlon, Thang-Haiba among others. The winners will be selected for participation in the upcoming national level Thang-Ta Championship to be held at Imphal and the 4th Khelo India Youth Games (KIYG) 2021. The championship will conclude on 12.