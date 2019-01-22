31 Rohingyas arrested near Bangladesh border in Tripura

The Border Security Force (BSF) officials on Tuesday apprehended 31 Rohingyas in Amtali's Rayermura in Agartala. The Rohingyas were stranded at Zero Point between India-Bangladesh border for the last four days. The BSF officials handed them to the Amtali police on the outskirts of Agartala. The refugees were coming from Jammu and were headed to Bangladesh. On a related note, the Assam Police apprehended 30 Rohingyas from a Guwahati-bound bus in Churaibari village near Tripura border yesterday.