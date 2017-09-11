30th Table Tennis Asian Cup 2017: List of players, venue, dates, prize money, format, TV information

China's Fan Zhendong and Li Shiwen are the highest ranked players at the 30th Table Tennis Asian Cup 2017 to be held in Ahmedabad from September 15 to 17 at The Arena by TransStadia. Continent's top players will be in action at the $50,000 prize money event.
The tournament will be played in two categories - men's and women's singles with a total of 32 players in action. Zhendong is world number two while Shiwen is ranked fourth in the world.
India's hopes rest on Sharath Kamal and Harmeet Desai in men's event while Manika Batra is in women's section. All 32 players have been confirmed by the organisers - Gujarat State Table Tennis Association (GSTTA).
Here is your complete guide to the event
Highlights of Asian Cup
- Competition will be played on league-cum-knockout basis
- Top players of the Asian continent, two from one countries
- Sharath Kamal and Harmeet Desai are from India in men's draw
- Manika Batra will lead India in women's challenge
- Harmeet is first Gujarati to make it to Asian Cup
- Harmeet is ranked 89th in current rankings
- Liu Shiwen was part of gold medal team of China at Rio Olympics
- Fan Zhendong is world No. 2 and is top ranked male player in 16
- Zhendong is also Asian champion 2017
- 12 countries are participating in the event
- Only 32 players (16 men, 16 women) make it to this prestigious $50,000 event
- Qualifying event for the World Cup 2017 to be held in October
- Opening ceremony on September 15 at 4.30 PM IST
- DD Sports will be official broadcaster in India
- Free entry passes for spectators on all the three days
- GSTTA has invited players and their families across Gujarat
Entries
Holder of 2016 Asian Cup, Singles Champion of 2017 Asian Championships, top 10 players from the July 2017 ITTF Ranking List, four Regional Representatives, one each from South Asia, South East Asia, West Asia and Middle Asia. There shall be a maximum of 2 players from an Association unless a third player is invited as a "wild card". If the Asian Champion is also the holder of the Asian Cup, the available place shall go to the next highest eligible player on the July 2017 ITTF World Ranking List.
Playing method
Twelve top players from Asia will be drawn into three groups (Group A, B and C) of 4 players each. The four players from each region will form a group (Group D) to compete in a "Continental Cup".
First Stage: All four groups will play in a round-robin system. Winners and runners-up of Groups A, B and C will go directly to the Second Stage.
3rd position players of Group A, B and C will join the winner of Group D to play a single play-off match to determine the last two positions of Second Stage.
Second Stage: Single knock-out to determine the top 8 positions.
All matches in stage 1 including the play-off matches shall be played best of five games and all matches in stage two shall be best of seven games.
Draw
For the 1st Stage draw, the top twelve players will be drawn into Group A, B and C according to their latest ITTF ranking, with players from the same Association drawn into separate groups. Regional representatives will be drawn randomly in positions of Group D.
For the 2nd Stage draw, players in the same group will be drawn into different halves.
The second player from the same Association shall be drawn so that they do not meet before the semi-final stage.
Prize money
Total prize money is $50,000. Winners (both men and men) receive $7,000 each while runners-up get $3,500. For the players at third position, $2,000 each will be given.
Note: All prize money subject to tax deduction.
Here is the list of players for the tournament
Men
|Sr. No
|Name
|Country
|Age
|World Rank
|Grip
|Handed
|1
|FAN Zhendong
|CHINA
|20
|02
|Shake hand
|Right
|2
|MIZUTANI Jun
|JAPAN
|28
|06
|Shake hand
|Left
|3
|WONG Chun Ting
|HONGKONG
|25
|07
|Pen hold
|Right
|4
|NIWA Koki
|JAPAN
|22
|09
|Shake hand
|Left
|5
|LEE Sangsu
|SOUTH KOREA
|27
|12
|Shake hand
|Right
|6
|CHUANG Chih Yuan
|TPE
|36
|15
|Shake hand
|Right
|7
|LIN Gaoyuan
|CHINA
|22
|29
|Shake hand
|Left
|8
|JEONG Sangeun
|KOREA
|27
|42
|Shake hand
|Right
|9
|Achanta Sharath Kamal
|INDIA
|35
|47
|Shake hand
|Right
|10
|CHEN Chien-An
|CHINESE TAIPEI
|26
|45
|Shake hand
|Left
|11
|HO Kwan Kit
|HONGKONG
|20
|55
|Shake hand
|Left
|12
|ALAMIYAN Noshad
|IRAN
|25
|68
|Shake hand
|Left
|13
|DESAI Harmeet
|INDIA
|24
|89
|Shake hand
|Right
|14
|TANVIRYAVECHAKUL Padasak
|THAILAND
|21
|213
|Shake hand
|Left
|15
|AL-ABBAD Abdulaziz
|SAUDI ARABIA
|34
|334
|Shake hand
|Right
|16
|ALAMIAN Nima
|IRAN
|24
|105
|Shake hand
|Right
Women
|Sr. No
|Name
|Country
|Age
|World Rank
|Grip
|Handed
|1
|Liu Shiwen
|CHINA
|26
|4
|Shake hand
|Right
|2
|HIRANO Miu
|JAPAN
|17
|6
|Shake hand
|Right
|3
|ZHU Yuling
|CHINA
|22
|3
|Shake hand
|Right
|4
|FENG Tianwei
|SINGAPORE
|31
|8
|Shake hand
|Right
|5
|ISHKAWA Kasumi
|JAPAN
|24
|5
|Shake hand
|Left
|6
|CHENG I-Ching
|CHINESE TAIPEI
|25
|10
|Shake hand
|Right
|7
|YANG Haeun
|SOUTH KOREA
|23
|22
|Shake hand
|Right
|8
|SUH Hyowon
|SOUTH KOREA
|30
|30
|Shake hand
|Right
|9
|DOO Hoi Kem
|HONGKONG
|20
|12
|Shake hand
|Right
|10
|YU Mengyu
|SINGAPORE
|28
|13
|Shake hand
|Right
|11
|CHEN-Szu-Yu
|TAIPEI
|24
|40
|Shake hand
|Right
|12
|LEE Ho Ching
|HONGKONG
|24
|22
|Shake hand
|Right
|13
|BATRA Manika
|INDIA
|22
|110
|Shake hand
|Right
|14
|SAWETTABUT Suthasini
|THAILAND
|23
|67
|Shake hand
|Right
|15
|MOHAMED Aia
|QATAR
|23
|542
|Shake hand
|Right
|16
|SHAHASvARI Neda
|IRAN
|30
|276
|Shake hand
|Left
