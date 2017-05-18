30 years after Bofors scandal, Indian Army adds new Howitzer guns to its artillery

The Indian Army has added two M-777 ultra-light Howitzer guns to its bag. This is the first induction of the howitzers after the Bofors scandal which was revealed 30 years ago. Reportedly, the guns will be deployed along the India-China border. India and the United States have made a government-to-government deal of $700 million for 145 howitzers out of which 25 will be brought from the U.S. and the remaining will be made in India.