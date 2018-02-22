$30,000 seized by BSF in Bengal

Kolkata, Feb 22 (IANS) Border Security Force personnel on Thursday seized foreign currency worth $30,000 from West Bengal's Krishnanagar sector but failed to arrest the smuggler, a BSF official said.

Acting on a tip off about smuggling of foreign currency in the area, BSF troopers from Vijaypur outpost laid an ambush along the India-Bangladesh border and challenged a motorcyclist on Thursday morning.

"BSF tried to stop the motorcycle rider but he ran away towards the Indian side of the fence leaving behind his two wheeler and a few packets.

"On thorough search the troopers recovered two packets of foreign currency worth $30,000 (Rs. 19.5 lakh) from the area," Deputy Inspector General of BSF's south Bengal frontier RPS Jaswal said in a statement.

"The seized currency and the motorcycle have been handed over to the customs officials in Banpur for further legal action," he added.

--IANS

mgr/nks/bg