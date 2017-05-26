3 years of Modi Govt.: PM promises to make India a developed nation

On completing three successful years of his term, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that his government is meant for helping out every section of society. PM Modi while addressing the mega rally in Khanapara said that for his party, every part of India is like Delhi. Thousands of people greeted PM Modi on the three years of his government completion. He said that his government has completed most of its promises and are working to make India a well 'developed nation'.The government under PM Modi has completed three years today. Marking the third anniversary, Prime Minister Modi launched a number of infrastructure projects in Assam.