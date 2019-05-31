3 women bikers to ride from Varanasi to London for women empowerment

Three women riders of biking group 'Biking Queens' from Surat are set to go on a biking expedition from India to London, covering over 25 countries of 3 continents Asia, Europe and Africa. Sarita Mehta, member of 'Biking Queens' will start biking expedition from Varanasi in the presence of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on June 05. While speaking to ANI, Mehta said, "We will depart on June 5 from Varanasi. We will go to China from Nepal then after Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, and will cover all of the European Countries. Then we will cover African countries and then after we will head to London. We are going with the message of women empowerment. Today, a woman from Surat who is a house wife and professional can do anything. We are preparing for the last one year."