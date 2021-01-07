4 White House Staffers Resign Post Capitol Siege, Others in Line

The outgoing Donald Trump administration in the United States saw a string of resignations after Trump supporters stormed the US Capitol building on Wednesday, 6 January.

While four White House staffers have already tendered their resignations, more are mulling over the same, say reports by American news agencies.

Melania Trump's Chief of Staff, 2 Long-Serving Members of White House Quit

According to Bloomberg, Deputy National Security Adviser Matt Pottinger has resigned on Wednesday.

He said, "There was very little to consider," CNN reported.

The network also reported that Stephanie Grisham, former White House communications director and press secretary and current chief of staff for first lady Melania Trump, resigned on Wednesday afternoon.

White House social secretary Anna Cristina ‘Rickie’ Niceta also resigned on the same day.

Grisham and Niceta were two of the longest serving members of the Trump administration.

"It has been an honour to serve the country in the White House. I am very proud to have been a part of Mrs Trump's mission to help children everywhere, and proud of the many accomplishments of this administration," Grisham said to CNN.

White House press aide Sarah Matthews also resigned on the same day.

“As someone who worked in the halls of Congress I was deeply disturbed by what I saw today," said Matthews in a press statement.

“Our nation needs a peaceful transfer of power," she added.

Other Top Officers Mull Resignations

That apart, Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao, National Security Adviser Robert O’Brien, and deputy chief of staff Chris Liddell are also considering resignations, said reports by CNN and Bloomberg.

"While there are only 14 days left in Trump's administration and many aides' final days will come before 20 January, many are disgusted by the President's behaviour and no longer believe they can serve him," the CNN report added.

More Resignations Expected

The New York Times' White House Correspondent, Maggie Haberman also tweeted saying that more resignations are expected in the next 24 hours.

The US Congress met on Wednesday to certify the Electoral College votes for President-elect Joe Biden.

The session, however, was interrupted by the violence. There was a standoff between police and rioters, both of whom were armed. Further, Trump supporters broke into lawmakers' offices and left notes. As per latest reports, at least four people have lost their lives in the violence, including a woman who was shot by the police.

(With inputs from CNN, Bloomberg and New York Times)

