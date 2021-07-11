3 suspected Bangladesh-based terrorists arrested in Kolkata

(Eds: Adds details) Kolkata, Jul 11 (PTI) Three suspected terrorists of the Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB) were arrested from south Kolkata's Haridevpur area on Sunday afternoon, a police officer said.

The three are Bangladeshi nationals who had used forged documents to get a room on rent were straying in the middle-class locality under Thakurpukur police station limits for the past few months, he said.

Najiur Rahman, Rabiul Islam and Sabir, suspected operatives of the neo-JMB which is a banned outfit based in Bangladesh, were arrested by the Kolkata Police's Special Task Force (STF) following a tip-off.

The STF sleuths found that the three had crossed the international border early this year, the IPS officer said.

'Preliminary investigations revealed that the three had informed their house owner that they had come there on some medical ground. We are trying to find out who else are involved with them. The motive behind their presence is also being probed,' he said.

Several documents, including jihadi materials, lists of JMB top leaders and their associates in other terror groups were seized from their possession, the IPS said.

On whether the three had any connection with the militants arrested in Lucknow, the officer said, 'We are also checking that angle also.' Two terrorists of the Al-Qaeda-supported Ansar Ghazwatul Hind were arrested from the outskirts of the Uttar Pradesh capital on Sunday and explosive materials were seized from them.

A number of JMB operatives including Indians were arrested from West Bengal in the past few years.

The JMB, which carried out a terror attack at a popular cafe in Dhaka in 2016 in which 22 people including 17 foreigners were killed, is trying to spread its tentacles in India, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) had said in 2019. PTI SCH SOM NN NN