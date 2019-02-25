3 Naxals, including wanted sub-zonal commander, gunned down in Jharkhand's Khunti

Three Naxals, including banned Peoples Liberation Front of India's (PLFI) sub-zonal commander Gujju Gope, were killed during an encounter with security forces in Jharkhand's Khunti district. The operation took place after police got information about the presence of Naxals in the area. The police reached the spot and killed the Naxals in an encounter. Gujju had Rs 10 lakh reward on his head and was wanted by security forces since long as around 32 cases including murder were registered against him in the area.