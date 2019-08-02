3 MoUs signed between India, Guinea in Conakry

Three Memorandum of Understanding (MoUs) were signed between India and Guinea in Guinea's capital Conakry. Signing of documents took place in presence of President Ram Nath Kovind and Guinea President Alpha Conde. MoUs included cooperation in the field of traditional system of medicine and homeopathy; renewable energy; and for participation in the e-VidyaBharati and e-AarogyaBharat (e-VBAB) Network Project. Minister of State (MoS) for Animal Husbandry, Dairying and Fisheries and MSME, Pratap Sarangi was also present at the event. President Kovind is on a three-nation state visit to West African region.