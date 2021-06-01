At 3 Million Doses, India Sees Largest Import of Vaccines with Arrival of Sputnik V's 3rd Consignment

Latest consignment of nearly 3 million doses of the Sputnik V landed in Telangana from Russia at 3:43 am on Tuesday, making it the third and largest delivery of the imported Covid-19 vaccines. The doses arrived on specially-chartered freighter at Hyderabad Airport.

A report in Times of India quoted its sources as saying that the consignment of nearly 3 million doses as well as bulk substance that is meant for fill-finish at Panacea Biotec.

The shipment of 56.5 MT, which arrived on a specially chartered freighter RU-9450 and touched down at 3.43am at Hyderabad airport, is also the largest import consignment of vaccines to be handled in India till date, GMR Hyderabad Air Cargo (GHAC) was quoted as saying.

Earlier government sources had said that six lakh imported double-dose of Sputnik-V will be available in May 2021, one crore imported doses in June 2021 and 2.8 crore doses (2.4 Crore imported and 40 Lakh manufactured in India) in July 2021. August 2021 onwards, locally manufactured Sputnik V vaccine will be available in the domestic market and technology-transfer arrangement for manufacturing of Sputnik-V vaccine has been firmed up with six Indian manufacturers, sources added.

Dr Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd had applied for the grant of permission to import and market Gam-COVID-Vac combined vector vaccine, popularly called Sputnik-V, developed by Gamaleya Institute, Russia for Emergency Use Authorization. The Gam-COVID-Vac combined vector vaccine (Component I and Component II) has been developed by the National Research Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology of the Ministry of Health of the Russian Federation and is approved in 30 countries across the world.

With many states reporting shortage of vaccines, the government is trying to secure imported jabs, including of Russia’s Sputnik vaccines, while talks are also underway for Covid-19 vaccines developed by US majors Pfizer and Moderna. Besides, the government is also looking to ramp up domestic manufacturing of vaccines, including those made by Serum Institute and Bharat Biotech, among other Indian manufacturers currently in various stages of their vaccine production. .

