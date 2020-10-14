3 Incidents That Led To The Word ‘Biriyani’ Becoming Political In The Last One Week

Food is not just a fundamental right, but also a very intrinsic part of our cultural life. In India, food is linked intricately to identity and culture. Biriyani is one such food that has a rich history in India, along with a huge fan base who celebrate and consume it.

However, food is not devoid of politics, and biriyani has had its place within that domain. Ever since 11th October 2020 was celebrated as World Biriyani day, certain incidents have taken place on social media and in real life which has brought this delicacy at the forefront of the public space.

1. Indians Violate Social Distancing on World Biriyani Day

This is a rather funny incident that shows the extent to which a person can go so that they can receive a packet of biriyani. In Tiruchy (Trichy), a small town in Tamil Nadu, a popular biryani chain called KMS Hakkim Biriyani Centre offered biryani for a mere amount of 10 paise to the first 100 customers! It also offered biriyani for one rupee to volunteers fighting the pandemic.

The road that leads to the restaurant was crowded on the day. Many people didn’t observe social distancing.

In Karnataka, a 1.4 km long queue was seen outside a small eatery called Anand Dum Biriyani at around 4 AM. Twitter broke into a discussion on whether the wait was “worth it, ” since many did not follow the rules of social distancing.

The biriyani centre has been in the business for 22 years and cooks and serves around 1000 kgs of biriyani a day!

2. The Origin of Biriyani and Nationalism

Amidst the question of whether breaking the norms of social distancing was worth eating a plate of delicious biriyani, netizens kept the discussion alive by debating on the origin of the food itself.

On Twitter, a certain netizen tweeted the following: “Open challenge: Boycott biryani if you can!”

Open challenge: Boycott biryaani if you can! — seemi pasha (@seemi_pasha) October 13, 2020





Post the tweet, Netizens started pitting in their views and facts about the food item. One of them alleged that the dish is mentioned with a different name in Sangam literature, and was an original Indian delicacy. Others pointed out that it was part of the Persian empire and was appropriated by the Mughals since rice does not grow in Mongolia.

Some even stated that it was consumed in the Deccan region in the 15th century, while certain others claimed that it was mentioned in the Ramayana.

The discussion has become too polarised that some have expressed their love for biriyani by classifying themselves as ‘anti-nationalists.’ Funnily, the debate also extended to the discussion of the correct spelling of biriyani!

3. Identity and Biryani

On World Biriyani day, Rajasthan Royals won against the IPL match with Sunrisers Hyderabad. They tweeted and mocked them on the same day by ‘ordering a large Hyderabadi biryani’ from Zomato. That’s how much-linked identity is with food.

Last week, a transwoman from Kerala reached out on Instagram regarding the issues she was facing with her Biriyani business. Hailing from the Ernakulam district, she and her friends were respectfully trying to make a living by selling biryani on the road.

