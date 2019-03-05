3-day International Women's Film Fest to be held across India

Imphal, March 5 (IANS) The Federation of Film Societies of India (FFSI) will celebrate the International Women's Day with the International Women's Film Festival 2019 from March 8 to 10 throughout India.

The fest will be held in Kolkata, Guwahati, Imphal, Hyderabad, Pune, Bengaluru, Puducherry, Jamshedpur, Kohlapur, Madurai, Karimnagar, Mumbai and as well as other cities, showcasing a melange of internationally acclaimed films by woman filmmakers.

In Imphal, the FFSI in collaboration with the Film Society of Manipur and the Manipur State Film Development Society will organise the fest.

Meghachandra Kongbam, President of the Film Society of Manipur, said seven full-length feature films as well as a short film will be screened during the festival, which will be inaugurated by legendary film actress Yengkhom Roma, and M. Lakshmikumar, Commissioner of Art and Culture, Manipur, who will be the guest of honour at MSFDS Auditorium.

Kazakhstan's short film "Su (Water)", directed by Aizhana Kassymbek, and Tajikistan romance film "Tasfiya (Purification)", directed by Sharofat Arabova, will be the opening films.

On the following day, Meher Afroz Shaon's Bangladeshi film "Krishno Pokkho", based upon the novel of famous Bangla novelist Humayun Ahmed, Reema Borah's Assamese film "Bokul" and Fowzia Fathima's Malayalam film "Nadiyude Moonaam Kara (Third Bank of the River)" will be screened.

On the last day, Sikta Biswas's Bengali film "Pather Sandhan (The Quest)", based on renowned writer Bibhutibhusan Bandyopadhyay's story "Anusandhan", Shahneoyai Cacoly's Bangladeshi film "Nodijon (The River of Colours)" and D. Sumana Kittur's Malayalam comedy film "Kiragoorina Gayyaligalu (Rowdy Women of Kiragooru)" will be screened.

Kongbam has urged film scholars, critics, filmmakers, cinephiles, writers, theatre and other performing artistes, woman activists and art lovers to witness the festival and share the experience.

Haobam Paban Kumar, General Secretary of the Film Society of Manipur, said they will organise film shows and festivals regularly.

