3-day International Kite and Sweet Festival kicks off in Hyderabad

Hyderabad is hosting its popular annual event - 'International Kite and Sweet Festival'. It's a three-day long 'Makar Sankranti' festival which is taking place from January 13-15. The event is held at Parade Grounds in Hyderabad. Kite flying is a tradition during the festival of 'Makar Sankranti' and the Tourism Department of Hyderabad has scaled it up to a major festival by inviting national and international kite flyers from across the globe. 50 Kite Flyers from 15 countries are participating in this event. From 2018, they have added Sweet festival to popularise traditional sweets prepared by people from different states who have made Hyderabad their home. While speaking to ANI, the president of Royal Kite Flyers Club, Paavan Solanki, said, "For 15 years I am participating in Gujarat Kite Festival and I have represented India in six different countries kite festival. From past 5 years, I have been appointed as a Kite Consultant for Telangana Tourism."