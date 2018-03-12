3 of Aamir Khan's film makes it to Top 5 all time worldwide grossing film

Aamir Khan's last release, 'Secret Superstar' did not just receive love and praise in the superstar's home country, India, but it has also entered the prestigious Top 5 list of all time grossing films worldwide. With the entry of Secret Superstar in the top 5 list, three of Aamir Khan's films are now part of it.

The top five films include:

Dangal : 1908 cr

Baahubali: The Conclusion : 1700 cr

Secret Superstar : 874 cr

PK : 831 cr

Bajrangi Bhaijaan : 698 cr