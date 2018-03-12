3 of Aamir Khan's film makes it to Top 5 all time worldwide grossing film
Aamir Khan's last release, 'Secret Superstar' did not just receive love and praise in the superstar's home country, India, but it has also entered the prestigious Top 5 list of all time grossing films worldwide. With the entry of Secret Superstar in the top 5 list, three of Aamir Khan's films are now part of it.
The top five films include:
Dangal : 1908 cr
Baahubali: The Conclusion : 1700 cr
Secret Superstar : 874 cr
PK : 831 cr
Bajrangi Bhaijaan : 698 cr