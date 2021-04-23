3.3 Lakh COVID cases; Virar hospital fire; Centre to submit a national COVID plan | Top News

Here are the top headlines of the day: 1. India records 3.3 lakh COVID cases in the last 24 hours alone, half a million COVID cases recorded in the past 2 days. 2. Day after supreme court responded to the centre for handling the COVID situation, Modi government will now submit a national plan on the crisis today. Including oxygen supply plan. 3. Two days after scarcity of oxygen supply in Max hospital at Saket and Gangaram Hospital, the hospital has now sent an urgent SOS for oxygen supply. The supply has finally arrived but the oxygen supply at Kailash hospital has forced them to stop at missions. 4. Prime Minister Modi begins a high level marathon meeting to review the COVID situation. The meeting is scheduled with high burdened states and oxygen manufacturers next. 5. 13 COVID patients died after a fire incident that took place in Virar, Maharashtra. The fire broke out due to a short circuit. Chief Minister has ordered a probe. Prime Minister and Defence Minister offer condolences. 6. Canada, UAE, Oman, Australia have now imposed travel curbs on India amid massive COVID surge. Canada has suspended all the flights from India for the next 30 days.