Centurion, Jan 13 (IANS) South Africa posted 269/6 at stumps on the opening day of the second cricket Test against India here on Saturday.

Faf du Plessis (24 batting) and Keshav Maharaj (10 batting) were at the crease at the end of the day's play.

Star off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin was the most successful among the Indian bowlers with figures of 3/90 in his 31 overs.

Pacer Ishant Sharma dismissd the dangerous AB de Villiers while the in-form Hashim Amla was run out on 82.

