2nd Test: Indian bowlers leave Windies struggling

Hyderabad, Oct 12 (IANS) The West Indies were struggling at 197/6 in their first innings at tea on the opening day of the second cricket Test against India here on Friday.

Opting to bat, the visitors lost wickets at regular intervals as the Indians wrested the early advantage.

Left-arm spinner Kuldeep Yadav caused a lot of problem for the West Indies batsmen on his way to figures of 3/18. Fast bowler Umesh Yadav boasted figures of 2/60 while off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin also bagged a wicket.

At the break, Roston Chase was batting on 50 with Jason Holder on 10 at the other end.

Brief scores:

West Indies (1st innings): 197/6 (Roston Chase 50, Jason Holder 10; Kuldeep Yadav 3/18, Umesh Yadav 2/60) vs India.

--IANS

ajb/vm