2nd Test: India bowled out at 367 runs, lead by 56 runs vs West Indies

Hyderabad, Oct 14 (IANS) Riding on some top-class bowling, West Indies wrapped up India at 367 runs in their first innings at the Rajiv Gandhi international stadium here on Sunday.

Resuming the third day at 308/4, the hosts lost five wickets in quick succession before Ravichandran Ashwin (35) and Shardul Thakur (4 not out) added 28 runs for the last wicket.

Pacer and skipper Jason Holder returned with magical figures of 5/56 as he broke down the India lower middle order.

Ajinkya Rahane (80) fell early in the morning session after adding just five runs to his overnight score.

Holder then dismissed Ravindra Jadeja on a duck, while pacer Shannon Gabriel packed back a well settled Pant (92) to leave India reeling at 322/7.

Kuldeep Yadav too, fell cheaply on a Holder delivery after contributing with six runs while Umesh Yadav (2) also failed to score as India's scorecard read 339/9.

Ashwin and Shardul then showed some resistance to take their side past the 350-run mark.

Gabriel finally performed the last rites as he bowled out Ashwin as India managed to take a 56-run lead in reply to West Indies first innings total of 311 runs.

Brief Score: West Indies 311 all out in first innings (Roston Chase 106, Jason Holder 50; Umesh Yadav 6/88) trail by 56 runs vs India 367 all out (Rishabh Pant 92, Ajinkya Rahane 80; Holder 5/56)

--IANS

kk/ksk