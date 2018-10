Hyderabad, Oct 13 (IANS) India were 308/4 at stumps against West Indies on Day 2 of the second and final Test at the Rajiv Gandhi International stadium here on Saturday.

Ajinkya Rahane and Rishabh Pant were unbeaten on 75 and 85 runs respectively as the hosts now trail only by 3 runs against the visitor's first innings total of 311.

