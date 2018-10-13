2nd Test: India 173/4 at Tea vs West Indies

Hyderabad, Oct 13 (IANS) West Indies jolted India with three wickets in the afternoon session as the hosts were 173/4 at Tea on Day 2 of the second Test at the Rajiv Gandhi International stadium here on Saturday.

After a fine start, India lost three wickets in quick succession, thanks to some disciplined bowling by the Carribbean bowlers.

Resuming the second session from 80/1, India lost opener Prithvi Shaw (70) as the youngster gave an easy catch to Shimron Hetmyer at extra cover off a Jomel Warrican delivery with India's scorecard reading 98/2.

With the addition of just four runs in India's score, pacer Shannon Gabriel dealt the home side another blow as he dismissed Cheteshwar Pujara (10).

Pujara's fall saw skipper Virat Kohli joining Ajinkya Rahane and the duo stabilised the Indian innings, adding 60 runs for the fourth wicket. However, Kohli, who was approaching his half-century, was caught before the wicket by pacer Jason Holder as India's scorecard read 162/4.

Kohli contributed 45 runs off 78 balls, hitting five boundaries before departing.

Rahane and Rishabh Pant were batting at 19 and 9 runs respectively at Tea break.

Earlier, India got off to a decent start, reaching 80/1 at lunch after pacer Umesh Yadav starred with the cherry, taking his second five-wicket haul to bundle the West Indies out for 311 within the first hour of the second day on Saturday.

Brief Scores: West Indies 311 (Roston Chase 106, Jason Holder 52, Shai Hope 36; Umesh Yadav 6/88, Kuldeep Yadav 3/85) vs India 173/4 (Prithvi Shaw 70 not out, Virat Kohli 45; Jason Holder 2/45).

