2nd T2oI: Windies win toss, opt to bowl

Lucknow, Nov 6 (IANS) West Indies skipper Carlos Brathwaite won the toss and opted to bowl in the second Twenty20 International (T20I) against India here on Tuesday.

Both teams have made one change each to their playing XIs.

The hosts have brought back Bhuvneshwar Kumar in place of fellow pacer Umesh Yadav.

The West Indies have brought in wicketkeeper-batsman Nicolas Poooran in place of Rovman Powell.

This is the first international cricket match to be held at the newly-renamed Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee International Cricket Stadium.

Teams:

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Lokesh Rahul, Rishabh Pant, Manish Pandey, Dinesh Karthik (w), Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Khaleel Ahmed

West Indies: Shai Hope, Denesh Ramdin(w), Shimron Hetmyer, Kieron Pollard, Darren Bravo, Nicholas Pooran, Rovman Powell, Carlos Brathwaite(c), Fabian Allen, Khary Pierre, Oshane Thomas

