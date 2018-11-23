2nd T20I: Rain stops play between India, Australia

Melbourne, Nov 23 (IANS) Rain halted the second Twenty20 International between Australia and India at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) here on Friday.

The rain played spoilsport when the hosts were 132/7 with Ben McDermott and Andrew Tye batting on 32 and 12 runs respectively.

Australia, put in to bat, received regular jolts and were once tottering at 101/7 in 16 overs, courtesy some fine bowling effort by India before K Khaleel Ahmed was hammered for 19 runs in the 18th over as the host were on the way to a respectable total.

Pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar was the pick of the bowlers with figures of 2/20 from his three overs, while Khaleel also scalped a couple of wickets, leaking 39 runs from four overs.

--IANS

kk/sed