2nd T20I: Proteas win toss, elect to field

Centurion, Feb 21 (IANS) South Africa won the toss and opted to field in the second Twenty20 International (T20I) against India here on Wednesday.

India have made one change in their line-up from the previous match as debutant Shardul Thakur has replaced fellow pacer Jasprit Bumrah, who is suffering from abdominal stiffness.

The hosts have decided to field an unchanged line-up.

The teams:

India: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Suresh Raina, Virat Kohli (c), Manish Pandey, Mahendra Singh Dhoni (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal.

South Africa: J.J. Smuts, Reeza Hendricks, Jean-Paul Duminy (c), David Miller, Farhaan Behardien, Heinrich Klaasen (wicket-keeper), Andile Phehlukwayo, Chris Morris, Dane Paterson, Junior Dala, Tabraiz Shamsi.

