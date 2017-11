Rajkot, Nov 4 (IANS) New Zealand rode on a quickfire century by Colin Munro to post 196/2 in the second Twenty20 International (T20I) against India here on Saturday.

Munro batted through the innings, smashing 109 runs off 58 deliveries. This is his second century in 34 T20Is.

Martin Guptill, the other Kiwi opener, also batted well, scoring 45 runs off 41 balls.

For India, debutant pacer Mohammed Siraj and leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal bagged a wicket each.

