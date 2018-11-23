2nd T20I: India opts to field vs Australia

Melbourne, Nov 23 (IANS) India skipper Virat Kohli won the toss and opted to field against Australia in the second Twenty20 International of the three-match rubber at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) here on Friday.

While the Indian team remains unchanged, Australia made one change to their playing eleven as pacer Billy Stanlake, who has hurt his ankle, has been replaced by Nathan Coulter-Nile.

The hosts currently lead the series 1-0.

Teams:

Australia- D Arcy Short, Aaron Finch (Captain), Chris Lynn, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Ben McDermott, Alex Carey (Wicket-keeper), Nathan Coulter-Nile, Andrew Tye, Adam Zampa, Jason Behrendorff

India- Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli (Captain), Lokesh Rahul, Rishabh Pant (Wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, K Khaleel Ahmed

--IANS

kk/sed