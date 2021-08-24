'We Need Their Talent': Taliban Asks US to Stop Evacuating Skilled Afghans

In it's latest press conference on Tuesday, 24 August, the Taliban requested Afghans to stop fleeing the country and asked the US to not "encourage" Afghan doctors, engineers, and "educated elite" to leave Afghanistan, reported AFP.

The press conference was held by Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid, the group's second since taking control of Afghanistan.

"We ask the Americans," Mujahid said, "Don't encourage Afghans to leave... We need their talent."

Along these lines, Mujahid added that the Taliban are no longer allowing Afghans to the airport because of the chaotic situation there and asked them to not try and leave the country.

He said that those at the airport should go home, adding that their security would be guaranteed.

He also said that women should stay at home, for now, for their safety, but suggested that they will not be permanently prevented from going to work, according to BBC.

The Taliban also reiterated that they would not be extending the 31 August deadline for the withdrawal of US troops.

"The United States should evacuate all it's people by 31 August. Extension of this date would be a unilateral decision and against our agreement with them. We will not allow Afghans to go," he said.

Mujahid also sent a message to those in Panjshir putting up a resistance against the Taliban.

"Our brothers in Panjshir, please come back to Kabul. We have shared aims and lives. Don't be afraid. Come back and don't fight," Mujahid reportedly said.

Mujahid added that the Taliban is committed to seek a resolution of the issue peacefully through dialogue, reports said.

The spokesperson also claimed that no person had been targeted and that no house-to-house search had been carried out anywhere as the Taliban had already announced a general amnesty.

"We hope to create a new regime, government, and state in Afghanistan," the Taliban said on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Mujahid also said that all barriers in place in Kabul were being removed from Tuesday and announced that banks will reopen on Wednesday. He also added that Afghan media outlets are now functional once again, as are hospitals, schools, university and local government.

(With inputs from AFP and BBC.)

