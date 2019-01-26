2nd ODI: Kuldeep shines in India's 90-run win over NZ, go 2-0 up

Mount Maunganui (New Zealand), Jan 26 (IANS) Yet another all-round display guided India to a thumping 90-run victory over New Zealand in the second contest of the five-match ODI rubber at the Bay Oval here on Saturday to go 2-0 up the series.

After putting a challenging 324/4 on board, the visitors bowled out the Kiwis on 234, thanks to another exceptional bowling effort by chinaman Kuldeep Yadav (4/45).

It has previously been announced that skipper Virat Kohli would be rested for the fourth and fifth matches, with Rohit Sharma stepping in for the third tie.

Brief score: India 324/4 (Rohit Sharma 87, Shikhar Dhawan 66; Trent Boult 2/61) beat New Zealand 234 all out (Doug Bracewell 57, Tom Latham 34; Kuldeep Yadav 4/45) by 90 runs.

--IANS

kk/vm