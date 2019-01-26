2nd ODI: Kohli praises bowlers after victory

Mount Maunganui (New Zealand), Jan 26 (IANS) India captain Virat Kohli praised his bowlers after the win over New Zealand in the second One-Day International (ODI) here on Saturday.

India posted 324/4 in their 50 overs before a strong bowling performance saw them dismiss the Kiwis for 234 runs in 40.2 overs. India have now taken a 2-0 lead in the five-match series.

"Clinical performance again. We had a par score as Rohit mentioned with the kind of pitch and boundary dimensions here. But we bowled really well and back-to-back clinical performances is really pleasing," Kohli said after the match.

"They are always ready to bowl for you and pick wickets, which is key. They are not content to go wicketless for 40 runs in their quota, they'd rather have more wickets for 60. That mindset is crucial for us," he added.

The visitors reached the 170-run mark by the 30th over and looked set for a really massive total before the run rate dropped a bit. With the ODI World Cup a couple of months away, Kohli asserted that the Indian batsmen need to learn how to maintain momentum.

"I made a conscious effort after the second drinks break to take some risks. Once I got out, the new batsman had to take time. These are the things we need to look into with the World Cup nearby. We would like to score those 15-20 runs extra but at the same time, good to see us chip our way to a balanced total," the Delhi batsman remarked.

--IANS

ajb/vm