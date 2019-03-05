2nd ODI: Kohli hits ton, India score 250 vs Australia

Nagpur, March 5 (IANS) Despite skipper Virat Kohli's brilliant century and a disciplined innings from Vijay Shankar, India were bowled out for 250 against Australia in the second One Day International (ODI), here on Tuesday.

Apart from Kohli (116) and Vijay (46) no other batsmen could rise to the occasion and followed each other to the hut in close succession.

Put in to bat, India lost their first wicket in the opening over when opener Rohit Sharma (0) was sent packing by pacer Pat Cummins.

The fall of Rohit's wicket brought Kohli. He along with Shikhar Dhawan (21) played sensibly but just when it seemed good, Dhawan was adjudged leg before wicket off part-time spinner Glenn Maxwell in the ninth over with scoreboard reading 38 runs.

New batsman Ambati Rayudu (18) also failed this time and was dismissed in the 17th over by experienced spinner Nathon Lyon.

Kohli and Vijay then joined hands and forged a crucial 81-run partnership to stabilise the innings.

The duo hammered the Australian bowlers all around the park before Vijay was run out by Adam Zampa in the 29th over. Vijay played 41 balls and slammed five boundaries and one six.

The middle order, comprising Kedar Jadhav (11), Mahendra Singh Dhoni (0) and Ravindra Jadeja (21), failed. But in the process, Kohli completed his century before getting out in the 48th over by Cummins. Kohli played 120 balls and hit 10 boundaries.

Tail-enders Kuldeep Yadav (3), Mohammad Shami (2 not out) and Jasprit Bumrah (0) could not add much to the score.

For Australia, Pat Cummins took four wickets while Adam Zampa took two.

Brief scores: India: 250/10 (Virat Kohli 116; Pat Cummins 4.29, Adam Zampa 2/62) against Australia

--IANS

