2nd ODI: India win toss, opt to field

Pallekele, Aug 24 (IANS) India won the toss and opted to field first in the second One-Day International (ODI) against Sri Lanka at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium here on Thursday.

India have retained the same squad from the first ODI while for Sri Lanka Thisara Perera, Wanidu Hasaranga and Lakshan Sandakan sit out and Dushmantha Chameera, Akila Dananjaya and Milinda Siriwardana come in their place.

India lead the five-match series 1-0 after having won the first encounter at Dumbulla by nine wickets.

Following are the teams:

India: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli (captain), Lokesh Rahul, Mahendra Singh Dhoni (wicket-keeper), Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal.

Sri Lanka: Niroshan Dickwella (wicket-keeper), Danushka Gunathilaka, Kusal Mendis, Upul Tharanga (captain), Angelo Mathews, Chamara Kapugedera, Milinda Siriwardana, Akila Dananjaya, Lasith Malinga, Vishwa Fernando, Dushmantha Chameera.

--IANS

sam/ajb/dg