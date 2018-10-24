2nd ODI: India win toss, decide to bat

Visakhapatnam, Oct 24 (IANS) India captain Virat Kohli won the toss and decided to bat in the second One-Day International (ODI) against at the Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium here on Wednesday.

Both teams have made one change each from the last match. India have brought in left-arm spinner Kuldeep Yadav in place of rookie pacer Khalil Ahmed.

The visitors have replaced Oshane Thomas with debutant Obed McCoy.

India lead the five-match series 1-0 after winning the opening match by eight wickets.

Teams:

India: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli(c), Ambati Rayudu, Mahendra Singh Dhoni(w), Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja, Umesh Yadav, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Yuzvendra Chahal.

West Indies: Kieran Powell, Chandrapaul Hemraj, Shai Hope (w), Marlon Samuels, Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Jason Holder (c), Ashley Nurse, Devendra Bishoo, Kemar Roach, Obed McCoy.

