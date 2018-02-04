2nd ODI: India restrict Proteas to low total

Centurion, Feb 4 (IANS) Spinners Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav shared eight wickets as India dismissed South Africa for a mere 118 runs in the second One-Day International (ODI) at the Super Sport Park here on Sunday.

Chahal returned figures of 5/22 while Yadav notched up 3/20 to justify India skipper Virat Kohli's decision to field first on winning the toss.

Fast bowlers Jasprit Bumrah and Bhuvneshwar Kumar bagged a wicket each.

Jean-Paul Duminy and Khaya Zondo were the highest scorers for the Proteas with 25 runs each.

Such was the domination of the Indian bowlers that only five South African batsmen managed to reach double figures.

Brief scores:

South Africa: 118 in 32.2 overs (Jean-Paul Duminy 25, Khaya Zondo 25; Yuzvendra Chahal 5/22, Kuldeep Yadav 3/20)

--IANS

ajb/bg