2nd ODI: India opt to bat vs New Zealand

Mount Maunganui, Jan 26 (IANS) India skipper Virat Kohli won the toss and opted to bat against New Zealand in the second ODI of the five-match rubber at the Bay Oval here on Saturday.

While the tourists remain unchanged, the kiwis have made couple of changes in their playing eleven as Ish Sodhi and Colin de Grandhomme replace Michael Santner and Tim Southee, respectively.

At present, India leads the series 1-0.

Playing XI:

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Kane Williamson (Captain), Ross Taylor, Tom Latham (wicket-keeper), Henry Nicholls, Colin de Grandhomme, Doug Bracewell, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult

India: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli (Captain), Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni (Wicket-keeper), Kedar Jadhav, Vijay Shankar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami

