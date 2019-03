Nagpur, March 5 (IANS) India were bowled out for 250 in the second One Day International match against Australia here on Tuesday.

Virat Kohli (116) and Vijay Shankar (46) were the highest scorers for India.

Brief scores: India: 250/10 (Virat Kohli 116; Adam Zampa 2/62) against Australia

--IANS

