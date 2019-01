2nd ODI: Australia opts to bat vs India

Adelaide, Jan 15 (IANS) Australian skipper Aaron Finch won the toss and opted to bat against India in the second ODI of the three-match rubber at the Adelaide Oval here on Tuesday.

While the hosts remain unchanged since their last game, Mohammed Siraj makes his ODI debut for India replacing pacer Khaleel Ahmed.

Australia presently leads the rubber 1-0.

Teams:

India: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli (Captain), Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni (Wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Mohammed Shami

Australia: Aaron Finch (Captain), Alex Carey (Wicket-keeper), Usman Khawaja, Shaun Marsh, Peter Handscomb, Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Nathan Lyon, Peter Siddle, Jhye Richardson, Jason Behrendorff

