'On 2nd May, Hold Me to My Last Tweet': Prashant Kishor's Prediction as Bengal Gears Up for Elections

As Bengal gears up for the upcoming assembly elections, Political strategist Prashant Kishor in his latest tweet said that one of the key battles for democracy in the country will be fought in West Bengal and that the people of the state are ready to bring back their rightful leader.

Taking to Twitter, the IPAC head asserted that Bengal wants its daughter back and the public could hold him true to his last tweet on May 2, the day the results of the elections will be declared. Kishor’s organisation I-PAC is assisting the ruling party in campaigning to stop the BJP which has made deep inroads in the state with their election performance.

One of the key battles FOR DEMOCRACY in India will be fought in West Bengal, and the people of Bengal are ready with their MESSAGE and determined to show the RIGHT CARD – #BanglaNijerMeyekeiChay (Bengal Only Wants its Own Daughter) PS: On 2nd May, hold me to my last tweet. pic.twitter.com/vruk6jVP0X — Prashant Kishor (@PrashantKishor) February 27, 2021

In an earlier tweet in December 2020, the poll strategist had vowed to quit Twitter if the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) crossed double digits in the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections.

In a tweet, Kishor had written that BJP will struggle to secure even double digits in the West Bengal Assembly election. His tweet was in response to Home Minister Amit Shah’s statement that he has set ‘200 out of 294 seats’ target for the party’s West Bengal wing ahead of polls in 2021.

For all the hype AMPLIFIED by a section of supportive media, in reality BJP will struggle to CROSS DOUBLE DIGITS in #WestBengal PS: Please save this tweet and if BJP does any better I must quit this space! — Prashant Kishor (@PrashantKishor) December 21, 2020

Earlier, BJP national vice-president Mukul Roy claimed TMC will not get even 100 seats out of the total 294 in the West Bengal assembly polls in 2021.

The Election commission on Friday announced the dates for the Bengal polls. West Bengal elections will be held in eight phases from March 27 to April 29 making it the longest ever polls in the state. The results will be declared on May 2.

The decision was taken in view of the long-standing history of election violence in the state of West Bengal.

However, the EC’s decision was questioned by Bengal CM who said such a long-drawn phase of voting was as per BJP requisition.

Ahead of the polls, Trinamool has announced several schemes of its own to counter the BJP. The party has also announced its intentions to provide free vaccines against the coronavirus.

There is also an ongoing bone of contention between the two-party with a slurry of name-calling and TMC losing valuable leaders to the ruling party.