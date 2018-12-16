2nd edition of East India Fashion Week concludes in Guwahati

The second season of East India Fashion Week was concluded in Assam's Guwahati on Sunday. The event was organised by Northeast India Fashion and Design Council (FNDC) from December 15-16 in Vivanta by Taj. Former chief minister Tarun Gogoi also graced the event as chief guest and lighted the lamp. The two day event witnessed models across states showcasing beautiful and ethnic designs. The event also included cultural performance. Season one was held in January this year.