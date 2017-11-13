2nd edition of 5-a-side Senior Hockey National C'ship to begin tomorrow

Pune [India], November 13 (ANI): After tasting success in their first edition last year, the futuristic Hockey India 5-a-side Senior Hockey National Championship is back with its second edition, starting at the Shivaji Chhatrapati Sports Complex here in Pune tomorrow.

The six-day domestic extravaganza will see teams vie for top honours in three categories - Men's, Women's and the all-new Combined Men and Women event which will see men and women play in a combined team on November 18.

Hosted by Hockey Maharashtra, the 2nd Hockey India 5-a-side Senior National Hockey Championship 2017 will see a star-studded line-up with members of the Indian women's hockey team, who recently created history by clinching the 2017 Asia Cup title in Japan, turn up for their respective state teams.

The combined event is pegged as the most exciting event of the tournament which will put both men and women on an equal pedestal to showcase their talent in the most exciting format. A team participating in this category will feature a minimum of either four men or women in their team of nine member 5-a-side team.

In this category, Hockey Haryana, Uttar Pradesh Hockey, Hockey Odisha and Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu form Pool A whereas Hockey Maharashtra, Hockey Karnataka, Hockey Punjab and Hockey Jharkhand are in Pool B.

In the men's category, Hockey Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh Hockey, Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu and defending Champions Hockey Maharashtra are placed in Pool A while Hockey Haryana, Hockey Odisha, Hockey Jharkhand and Hockey Punjab will lock horns in Pool B.

In the women's category, Hockey Haryana, Hockey Karnataka, Hockey Odisha and Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu will make up Pool A while Hockey Punjab, Hockey Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh Hockey and Hockey Jharkhand are in Pool B.(ANI)