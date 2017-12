The Patiala House Court, on Thursday, acquitted former telecom minister A Raja and DMK chief M Karunanidhi's daughter MP Kanimozhi in connection to the 2G spectrum allocation scam case. The scam relates to the granting of 2G spectrum licence allocations in 2007-08 which caused, according to a report by the Comptroller and Auditor General of India, loss of Rs. 1.76 lakh crore.