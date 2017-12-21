2G Scam: A Raja, Kanimozhi arrive at Patiala House Court

The Patiala House Court is expected to pronounce the verdict in the much-anticipated 2G spectrum allocation scam case on Thursday. Former telecom minister A Raja, daughter of DMK chief M Karunanidhi and Rajya Sabha MP, MP Kanimozhi, arrived at the court ahead of the hearing. The verdict is expected to be pronounced nearly seven years after the first arrest was made by the Central Bureau of Investigation in 2011. The scam relates to the granting of 2G spectrum licence allocations in 2007-08 which caused, according to a report by the Comptroller and Auditor General of India, loss of Rs. 1.76 lakh crore.