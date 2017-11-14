29 hoopsters sign for UBA

New Delhi, Nov 14 (IANS) The United Basketball Alliance (UBA) on Tuesday announced the signing of 29 Indian players to multi-year contracts.

UBA had earlier roped in former National Basketball Association (NBA) draft pick Satnam Singh. And by signing 29 players on Tuesday, the league has taken another giant ahead of its fifth edition.

The list of players signed includes the likes of Palpreet Brar of Bengaluru Beast (first Indian to have been drafted by an NBA G-League Team), former national team captain Jagdeep Singh Bains (Mumbai Challengers), Rikin Pethani (Chennai Slam) and veteran Yadwinder Singh (Haryana Gold).

The list also includes stars who represented India in the recently concluded FIBA Asia Cup 2017, such as Muin Bek and Anil Kumar of Delhi Capitals and Prasanna Venkatesh of Mumbai Challengers.

"I still remember the day I signed my first professional contract in the NBA," former L.A. Laker star and UBA's Director of Sport A.C. Green said in a statement.

"It left a huge impression on my life. Now these players get to experience that same feeling that I once had upon signing my first contract. We are excited about our upcoming season and the future of Indian basketball."

The duration of the contracts range from three to five years, for a combined total of more than Rs 16 crore.

In addition to being the first multi-year contracts in the Indian basketball history, the signed players will also receive basketball and fitness training from top experts in the United states.

UBA Director of Coaching Jody Basye said: "We have so many great players who have been waiting for this opportunity. To finally get them under contract and in the gym every day will be a huge boost to our league and the sport."

