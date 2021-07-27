At 29,689, India's Case Count Dips Below 30K Mark After 132 Days, Death Count Lowest in 7 Days| 10 Points

India on Tuesday logged in 29,689 Covid-19 cases and 415 deaths. This is the first time in 132 days that daily cases dipped below 30,000, and it is 9,672 fewer than was reported on Monday. It is also the second consecutive day that the Covid death count was recorded below 500.

Here is a look at the Covid situation at hand

With 29,689 Covid-19 cases, India logged in the lowest number of Covid cases in over 3 months. Active cases now stand below 4 lakh after 124 days.

At 415, India recorded the lowest number of deaths in over 7 days. While the number of active cases dipped by 13.1 k from Monday’s tally.

The active cases have declined to 398,100 and comprise 1.27 percent of the total infections. The national Covid-19 recovery rate has improved to 97.39 percent

Active cases have dropped below the four lakh mark for the first time in 124 days. Active cases now stand at 3.98 lakh active cases, the lowest since March 25, when there was 3.95 lakh.

The weekly positivity rate is 2.33 percent and the daily rate is 1.73 percent way below the danger mark of 5 percent.

Kerala reported 11,586 new cases and 135 virus-linked deaths, the highest among all states and UTs in the past 24 hours. While new cases in Maharashtra stand below 5k for the first time in 160 days.

Apart from Kerala, the Northeast is another region that is displaying a surge in Covid-19. A weekly data on fresh Covid-19 infections has revealed that 4 out of the seven states in the Northeast have recorded a spike in Covid cases.

The difference between new cases reported in the last 7 days and the preceding 7 days in India is -0.6% as compared to the world average of -1%. Meanwhile,

44.19 crore vaccine doses have been administered so far. Over 66 lakh were given on Monday. Of these, around 19.78 lakh were second doses.

A report by Reuters identified the ‘delta’ variant as the “fastest, fittest and most formidable” version of Covid so far. It also added that this variant spreads far more easily and increases the need for hospitalization among the unvaccinated. Evidence is also mounting that it is capable of infecting fully vaccinated people, experts noted.

